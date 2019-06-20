The presenter became a Weight Watchers ambassador in April

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has been praised by fans after teasing her slimmed down appearance on social media.

Alison got herself a new Twitter handle this week and also updated her profile picture to a seriously glam snap that was inundated with praise from her followers.

After spotting the gorgeous profile shot, one wrote back, ‘That profile picture is beautiful.’

While a second said, ‘Wow you look amazing in your profile pic.’

‘Look at your profile pic lady! Foxy,’ wrote a third. And, ‘New pic is beautiful.’

Fellow presenter Stacey Solomon also chimed in with a comment, writing, ‘Soooo beautiful.’

Another said she looked ‘so different’ in the shot, while another gushed, ‘Thought it was @Beyonce for a minute.’

Back in April, Alison was announced as a Weight Watchers ambassador. The This Morning presenter weighed 20 stone at the time.

Speaking about joining as ambassador, she said, ‘My WW journey is focused on getting healthier for myself. I feel rubbish when I don’t eat properly or exercise and WW helps me with what I eat and do.

‘I want my journey to empower others to think about making changes to their lifestyle to become the best version of themselves.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Alison, who is mum to 13-year-old son Aiden, added that it’s tricky to stick to a strict, healthy diet because she’s always so busy.

‘It’s been 17 years since I began working in TV, and I’m busier than ever, especially juggling my duties as a mum.

‘WW is the only programme that works for me, with the Online WW Coach there for support whenever you need it, 24 hours a day.’

The TV star previously admitted she was embarrassed about her size, saying her goal weight would be 12 stone.

‘When you get really big like me, you don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel,” she told Planet Radio in 2016.

‘I’d love to weigh 12 stone, that’s the ideal weight for my height.

‘I’m 5ft 9in, but if I was 15 stone and around a size 14 to 16 I’d be over the moon.’

FROM: Our sister site, Woman