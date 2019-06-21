The cleaning guru welcomed her little boy yesterday

Social media star Mrs Hinch has given birth to a baby boy.

Her husband Jamie revealed the happy news on her Instagram account today with a sweet picture of the newborn clinging onto their fingers.

He wrote to the cleaning guru’s 2.5 million followers: ‘Yesterday, the 20th June 2019, at 4.11am, I watched my wife, the love of my life, bring our beautiful son, Ronnie James George Hinchliffe into the world, weighing in at 6lbs 1 oz.

‘I didn’t think I could love Soph any more than I already do, but I was so very wrong. For once, I am completely lost for words.’

He thanked fans for their kindness before adding, ‘I know you’ll understand that we’ll be quiet for a while whilst we take these precious moments in and enjoy our baby bubble.

‘I will be spending today and the rest of my life caring for, looking after and protecting my beautiful wife and son.’

He finished the touching post: ‘Soph… your three handsomes love you and I am so so proud of you.’

Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchcliffe – announced she was expecting her first child back in December.

‘My Hinchers. Mr Hinch and I have been keeping a little secret,’ she teased alongside a picture of herself holding a baby scan next to Jamie and their dog, who’s dressed in a little ‘Big Brother’ top.

‘All of our Christmas wishes have come true, our mini Hinch will soon be due .. Henry is going to be the best big brother ever! I Hope you’ve all had the most magical Christmas Day.’

Mrs Hinch shot to fame after her cleaning tutorials and hacks went viral on Instagram.