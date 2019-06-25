Mrs Hinch reveals how she lost EIGHT STONE following ten-year secret weight battle

Cleaning  guru Sophie Hinchliffe reveals her secret 10-year weight battle

Mrs Hinch is almost  as well-known for her glamorous looks as  she is for her expert cleaning tips.

Mrs Hinch aka Sophie Hinchcliffe

But the 29-year-old cleaning guru – who has just had her first baby with husband Jamie –  has admitted that she hasn’t always looked so good, revealing she was eight stone heavier a decade ago.

Decade of difference

Sharing a picture of herself back in 2009 alongside a current snap for the popular social media ‘#10yearchallenge’ frenzy, Sophie said, “The 10-year challenge pics I’ve seen across social media must have taken a lot for some people to post.”

She told her ‘Hinch army’,  ”It’s not something I would ever usually do, or have done. But I’ve realised there’s a really strong message behind them all.

“Whatever perception you may have  of how perfect someone’s life may appear… We never really know what people are going through inside… So please never judge a book by its cover  and always be kind. Love Soph xx.”

Sophie admitted that her weight loss was initially down to a £6,000 gastric band operation, which she underwent when she  was just 21 after piling on the pounds due to her love of fast food.

No easy ride

She admitted, “I’d just passed my driving test, so I was able to go out in the car and get takeaways at McDonald’s Drive-Thrus. Before I knew it,  I was eating for what felt like eating’s sake. I was getting pizzas and deliveries. I love food, even now.”

The Instagram star says that clothes shopping became a struggle and she wore baggy outfits as much as possible to “fit in” – but ended up hitting rock bottom when she couldn’t fit into a seat  on a fairground ride.

Mrs Hinch baby

“Having to get off that ride was the most humiliating feeling I’ve ever had,” she explained. “It hit me, the stares, and the way people look at you.”

Sophie, who was a part-time hairdresser at the time, was forced to take out a loan to cover her operation, but it ended in disaster because two years after the band was inserted, she was left in crippling pain when it slipped and ended up lodged in her oesophagus.

She was quickly admitted to hospital and underwent an emergency operation to rectify it, and she now admits, “I was so scared.”

In 2016, Mrs Hinch had another operation to remove the excess skin that her eight-stone weight loss had left her with.

But things got worse when she developed an infection from the surgery and at one point, even feared she would lose her left arm. But thankfully, antibiotics  got it under control.

Now, with the gastric band still inside her, but unclipped and not working,  Sophie confesses she regrets having the operation done.

“The surgery works for some people but for me, if I had known the complications and risks, I wouldn’t have done it,” she says. “My personal experience was an absolute nightmare and I’m still dealing with the repercussions to this day.”

Hello my wonderful Hinchers , how are you all? So .. this is a bit of a different post from me today 🙊 originally I accidentally posted this picture on my Mrs Hinch Home account and then quickly deleted it! I thought I was logged into my personal Instagram account and I started to panic 🙈 But then for a while afterwards I sat in my egg chair and thought to myself , why have I deleted it? Why did I panic? I am Mrs Hinch , this is my home , and our handsomes will soon be joining our Hinch Family. If you watched my story today you’ll see it started off difficult and I was a little emotional (sorry about that) but we all have days like this I’m sure , and that’s okay! I then read so many of your amazing messages and spoke to my mum (she always knows best) and realised I’m not going to lose this day! I’m going to laugh and I’m going to find little things I can do around the home to make this day a good day! Dust yourself off and try again as they say, and that’s exactly what I did. So I’m sorry this isn’t an interior pic , even though my lamp and baskets in the background are beaut 😂 but this is me .. Soph! I am the person behind this account after all! I can’t wait to meet our handsomes 🤰🏼and I can’t wait for you all to share this next chapter with me, Jamie and Henry. So I’ll click post now, chuck my phone on the bed and go downstairs so I’m not tempted to delete it again 😂 after all I know my Hinchers support me , my family , my life and my hinching in the most amazing way .. and I’m forever grateful , I owe this account to you all xxxx Ps: My Hinching isn’t going anywhere guys 😉 I’ll be back in full force very soon 💪🏼🧼 PPS: I paid £8 for this dress from Boohoo’s website! Barg 😂 ALL THE BEST ❤️ xxxx #mummyhinch #mrshinch #babyhinch #hinchyourselfhappy #imahincher

Mrs Hinch keeps it real

While Sophie has influenced a whole generation of ‘Hinchers’ –the name she gives her followers  – to get excited about cleaning, gaining a massive 2.5 million followers since joining Instagram in March 2018, she admits  she’s still working on her body confidence and wanted to show her fans the real her.

“I’m not this perfect cleaner  with a perfect set-up,” she says.  ”I wanted to let them know that, because people have such pressure on themselves to have a perfect life. I went through a hell of a lot, which is why my confidence isn’t great, even now.

“Body shaming angers me, because even if you lose the  weight, you never forget the comments. I’m still not 100% confident with my body, but I’m getting there.”

We think you look great, Mrs H!

