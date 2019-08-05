MTV Cribs is set to make a comeback.

After 10 years off the air, MTV Cribs is finally coming back and it’s giving us all the chance to get a glimpse into the lives of some of our favourite celebs.

With the likes of The Only Way Is Essex’s Gemma Collins and Joey Essex and Love Island stars Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland having signed up to appear, we can’t wait to tune in.

The iconic TV show launched on MTV back in the year 2000 and stayed on the air for 17 years, during which time it welcomed viewers into the houses of the very best of the A-list.

Fans were able to get a glimpse into the home lives of stars including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, 50 Cent, Robbie Williams and even the Osborne family.

And now the UK reboot is giving us all the chance to peek into the homes of some of our favourite home-grown stars.

The upcoming season will see TOWIE stars Gemma Collins, Joey Essex and Megan McKenna showing viewers around their homes, as well as former Love Island contestants Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland, who tied the knot last year, and one of last year’s islanders Eyal Booker.

Also appearing on the show will be boxing champions Chris Eubank Jr and Amir Khan as well as field hockey player and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here contestant Sam Quek.

Perri Kiely, the infamous youngest member of dance troupe Diversity will also be taking part on the show.

Speaking about the upcoming series, vice president of MTV UK, Kelly Bradshaw told the Hollywood Reporter: ‘With its firmly cemented status as a cult hit program, Cribs remains one of the most-loved shows in MTV history.

‘The new series is set to be warm and funny, giving MTV audiences a sneak peak into how their favourite stars live.’

Tune in to MTV on Monday 19th August at 8pm to watch!