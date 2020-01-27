Myleene Klass has introduced her kids to first aid lessons in a bid to help them save a life - after a real-life family emergency.

Myleene Klass, 41, is keen to teach her children the importance of knowing basic first aid skills and has taken it upon herself to hold a group session – to demonstrate the techniques used to save a life during certain situations like if someone is choking or stops breathing.

Myleene, who is mum to daughters Hero, eight, Ava, 12 and five-month-old son Apollo, uploaded snaps of her children taking part in the sessions at their home. She captioned it, ‘First aid lessons for the family. Wish they taught this in schools.’

And giving her 313k Instagram followers an idea of why it means so much to her.

She explained, ‘When Hero was one, she choked on a glow in the dark plastic star. When Ava was 11, she choked on a calamari when we were on holiday. Both times, I knew what to do ONLY because I’d been trained. Apollo has started weaning and putting things in his mouth so I’m teaching my family what to do if he ever needs them… ‘

And Myleene made sure her son Apollo, who she has with Simon Motson, was part of the action. Sat on her knee as she demonstrated the moves on a stuffed toy duck, she wrote, ‘Apollo’s finding the whole thing very entertaining…’ Back blows on ‘ducky’.

Myleene continued to show snaps giving them an insight from “First aid lessons at casa Klass today”.

Before showing the steps of CPR, using one of the children on the floor in the recovery position.

And it’s not just first aid skills Myleene is keen to pass on – she also teaches them the piano.

But her weekends are always spent this formal – last weekend Myleene held a movie night. She captioned a snap, ‘Snuggled on the sofa with my babies for Sunday night movie.’