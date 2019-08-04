Congratulations!

Myleene Klass has welcomed her third child after giving birth to a baby boy on Thursday.

The TV star revealed the happy news with a sweet post on social media on Sunday, sharing the first pic of her newborn – her first child with partner Simon Motson.

While only his hand could be see in the snap, it still looked so cute wrapped around his mum’s perfectly manicured nails.

Myleene simply captioned the pic: ‘01.08.19 💙.’ She has yet to reveal his name or any other details of the birth.

The couple’s son joins older sisters Ava, 12, and eight-year-old Hero, who Myleene shares with her ex-husband Graham Quinn.

Simon also has two children from his previous relationship.

The radio host has been dating fashion PR Simon for over three years, with their relationship kept largely out of the public spotlight.

The 41-year-old excitedly revealed she was having a boy at her star-studded baby shower in July.

Sharing a series of images from her blue-themed baby shower, Myleene said: ‘What an incredible day. I’m so immensely lucky to have the friends and family I have. #babyshower #babyklass #itsaboy.’

In another set of images, Myleene sweetly added: ‘Thank you to everyone that made today soooooo special…’

She announced her pregnancy on Instagram in February, sharing a photo of her with her baby bump, and captioning it with a heart emoji.

Speaking of her relationship with Simon, Myleene previously told Fabulous magazine: ‘I just thank my lucky stars. I can’t believe I’m here and that everything has aligned.

‘And the fact I could have missed out on having such an incredible man in my life would have been the biggest travesty of all.’