This looks so much fun!

Myleene Klass has been known to throw a lavish party – and her daughter’s 12th birthday was no exception.

The new mum spared no expense when it came to giving her eldest child Ava an unforgettable experience, treating her to a glamping/spa party with all of her friends on Saturday.

The day was filled with luxury, with the girls enjoying a night in a glamorous Teepee, decorated in soft rose and gold colours, sumptuous furnishings, beauty treatments and a nail varnish inspired cake designed by Ava herself.

Each birthday guest even had a personalised T-shirt, towel, goody bag and dressing gown to take home at the end of the day.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram of the stunning decorations, Myleene said: ‘I mean!! My awesome daughter Ava turned 12 yesterday and we went all out glamping for her party.

‘It was more amazing than I could have imagined. Thank you @sleepyteepeeuk for waving your magic wand, you’re the absolute best!’

The TV presenter also shared a close-up of the stunning birthday cake, which was decorated with edible nail varnish bottles.

She added: ‘And then the cake…….designed by Ava herself! ❤️ created by @thecakestoreuk. Amazing job as always gang, thank you xxx’

As well as Ava, Myleene is also mum to younger daughter Hero, eight – with the star sharing both girls with ex-husband Graham Quinn.

She also recently gave birth to her first son – and first child – with boyfriend Simon Motson.

Sharing a sweet snap of her little boy’s hand wrapped around her perfectly manicured nails last month, Myleene simply said: ‘01.08.19 💙.’ She has yet to reveal his name or any other details of the birth.

The radio host has been dating fashion PR Simon for over three years, with their relationship kept largely out of the public spotlight.

The 41-year-old excitedly revealed she was having a boy at her lavishly star-studded baby shower in July.