How exciting!

Myleene Klass has excitedly revealed the gender of her third child as she celebrated her impending arrival with a star-studded baby shower.

The pregnant TV star and classical musician, 41, announced on Instagram on Saturday that she is expecting a baby boy – her first son! Aww.

Sharing a series of images from her blue-themed baby shower, Myleene said: ‘What an incredible day. I’m so immensely lucky to have the friends and family I have. #babyshower #babyklass #itsaboy.’

In another set of images, Myleene sweetly added: ‘Thank you to everyone that made today soooooo special…’

The large gathering, which was also attended by Myleene’s partner, Simon Motson, was held in her garden.

Huge benches set up to seat 24 people lined the grass, and a giant blue balloon display wrapped around a sign with the words ‘Baby Klass’.

There was also a cake beautifully decorated to reveal ‘it’s a boy’ sat on top of a pram-like trolley.

The former Hear’Say singer’s guestlist included DJ Lauren Laverne, 41, former X Factor host Kate Thornton, 46, GMB’s Kate Garraway, 52, and Natalie and Nicole Appleton, 46 and 44 respectively.

Myleene is already mum to two daughters, Ava and Hero, with ex-husband Graham Quinn. This will be her first child with boyfriend Simon.

She announced on Instagram in February that she is expecting, sharing a photo of her with her baby bump, and captioning it with a love emoji.

Speaking of her relationship with Simon, Myleene previously told Fabulous magazine: ‘I just thank my lucky stars. I can’t believe I’m here and that everything has aligned.

‘And the fact I could have missed out on having such an incredible man in my life would have been the biggest travesty of all.’