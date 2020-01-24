I’m A Celebrity star Myles Stephenson ‘attacked by gang of thugs’

The X Factor winner and his friends were at Sheesh, Chigwell

I’m A Celebrity star Myles Stephenson was reportedly attacked by a gang of thugs while enjoying drinks at Sheesh in Chigwell, Essex this week.

The attack, in which Myles was repeatedly punched and elbowed in the head, happened “out of nowhere”.

Witnesses at the popular restaurant and bar claimed nine men started on the Rak-Su singer because they weren’t happy with where he’d sat down, and shoved their arms into his face to make him move.

One onlooker told The Sun: “It blew up in a couple of seconds. Myles seemed to have sat down with his friends in an area where these other guys seemed to think they had already reserved. Rather than talk about it quietly, they went straight in for a fight.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

“A few seconds later Myles had been whacked several times in the face and body and his friends had stepped in to try and help protect him too, but they were massively outnumbered. It was awful to watch and a ridiculous overreaction given what had happened.

“Security quickly intervened and had to manhandle the gang out of the bar before somebody got seriously hurt, and then kept Myles’ group inside because they were kicking off outside.

“Glass bottles were being smashed and some cars were damaged too — people were calling for the police.”

According to the people who saw the attack, Myles looked shaken but managed to stand up to the bullies.

MORE: I’m A Celeb’s Myles Stephenson reveals what happened when he spoke to Dan Osborne backstage

A friend added, “Nobody could understand what had started it or whether they targeted Myles deliberately.”

After the incident, the X Factor winner took to his Instagram story to reassure his followers he was doing well after the attack.

He said, “Me and my friends are all fine, and there’s not a bruise on my body.”

He added that his friends were all doing OK and “doing healthy”.