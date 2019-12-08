Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson has cleared the air with Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne after the singer reportedly told her he’d been unfaithful.

Rumours started circulating that the pair could end up coming to blows if they came face-to-face at the infamous Palazzo Versace Hotel after TOWIE star Dan allegedly claimed he wanted to “fight” Myles over his allegations.

But it seems the pair have managed to settle their differences in an adult manner and have aired their grievances.

According to Mail Online, a source revealed, “They met this morning at the show and cleared the air of any misunderstandings that have been reported.

“They are meeting later on for a beer with a couple of the other contestants as well.”

It comes after Dan reportedly skipped Myles’ return to the hotel – despite the other camp mates’ family and friends being present.

In unaired scenes Myles is said to have warned Jac that Dan had cheated on her with Myles’ ex Gabby Allen. Both of them have strongly denied the claims.

The EastEnders actress then “threatened to quit” the show. Citing a “duty of care,” Jacqueline – who was said to be “hysterical” after the conversation – was allowed to temporarily leave the camp and leave Dan a voicemail. He was subsequently allowed to send one back.

Producers believed as long as there was no direct contact with the outside world, Jacqueline could remain on the show.

Since the Gabby Allen claims emerged, Dan has also been accused of having a threesome with Natalie Nunn and Chloe Ayling following their Celebrity Big Brother appearance in 2018. Another claim that Dan has denied.

Hours after reports emerged, Dan took to Instagram to put on a united front for his wife. And said, “no matter how much they try breaking us, we are and will always remain a team.”

Despite the drama, Jac has continued to gush about her beau in the jungle – even claiming to miss his “morning breath”.

She told her campmates, “I like his morning breath, that’s disgusting, why do I like that but I’m like breathe on me!”

Gross!