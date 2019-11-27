It's not every day you get to hang out with Caitlyn Jenner. And Myles Stephenson made the most of the opportunity to get closer to her famous daughters, Kendall and Kylie, by hinting he'd like to "marry" one of them.

Caitlyn asked her I’m A Celeb campmates which of the celebrities they’d most like to bring home to meet their families and Rak-Su star Myles jumped right in and took the opportunity to set his sights on Kendall.

Grinning, he said, “I love Kendall. I would marry Kendall tomorrow, I’ll be her house husband.”

Being the camp’s resident chef, Myles could no doubt impress Kendall, 24, with his cooking. And, after Caitlyn admitted the model’s favourite dish was a “‘great pasta dish that I used to make her with sausages and peppers,” Myles revealed he can make pasta from scratch. Brownie points!

Later on in the Bush Telegraph, Myles – who recently split from Love Island star Gabby Allen – continued his fantasy and practised adding his surname to the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star’s name.

“Imagine, Kendall Jenner Stephenson. Woah, we are going to make some beautiful children,” he said.

It’s not the first time Caitlyn has discussed her famous children since the ITV show kicked off. Just last week the 70-year-old opened up about the fact her daughters still call her “dad,” despite her transitioning from Bruce to Caitlyn back in 2015.

Explaining why, she said, “My kids all call me Dad, Kendall asked me first and I said ‘Dad’, I’m your Dad and I’ll always be your Dad till the day I die.”

Having raised the children as Bruce, Caitlyn said it felt right that they continue to refer to her as dad.

“But what they’re really good at which shocks me all the time is when they’re talking about me, my Dad she and it’s tough to change the pronoun in the middle of it,” she explained. “Bruce raised them and Caitlyn is enjoying their life with them.”