Myles Stephenson has revealed what happened when he spoke to Dan Osborne.

The former X Factor star appeared on the most recent series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here with EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, who ended up winning the show and being crowned Queen of the Jungle.

During their time in the jungle, Myles and Jacqueline discussed goings on in the outside world, as the latter’s husband, former TOWIE star Dan Osborne, has in the past been accused of getting close to his Celebrity Big Brother co-star and Myles’ ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Dan was reportedly left furious after his wife discussed the rumours with the Rak-Su singer surrounding him and former Love Island star Gabby.

But Myles has now spoken out about the situation, saying that the two managed to have a civil exchange when they spoke backstage.

“It was a civil conversation backstage,’ the boyband member told OK!. “There was no violence, we shook hands.

“I told him what I told Jac because I didn’t want him going into that situation blind-sided and not being able to fight his own corner.”

“The last thing I want to do is break up a family,” continued Myles. “It was hard to tell Jac but it was only fair”.

The Rak-Su singer said that he told Jacqueline what that he knew about the situation after she asked “multiple times”.

“She asked me about it in the camp and I said it’s not the right time to talk about this” said Myles. “On the way to a trial we had a spare five minutes and she really wanted to know so we spoke off camera with no microphones. I told her all I knew”.

Myles also slammed reports that Jacqueline had “begged” him to tell her, adding, “Begged is a strong word, but given she was crying to me I really had to say something.

“When you see somebody crying their eyes out and you build such a bond with them you don’t want to see them hurt.”