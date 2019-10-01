The former Celebs Go Dating expert is 18 weeks pregnant with her first child

Nadia Essex is 18 weeks pregnant with her first baby, and has celebrated the milestone by recreating Ashley Graham‘s completely naked snap of her pregnant body.

The former Celebs Go Dating expert shared a completely starkers picture of one side of her body, showing off her baby bump.

In the image, Nadia, 37, is covering her chest with her arms, but her blossoming bump and faint stretchmarks are on show – much like Sports Illustrated model Ashley Graham’s picture that went viral.

Nadia tagged Ashley in the image, and wrote: ‘Same Same but different.’

She continued, ‘My body is changing faster than ever before and right in front of my eyes. Posting this is like ripping off a plaster. This is scary but before I get too in my own head, too anxious, too scared to accept and love my body and the changes fully I wanted to post it.

‘Get it out there. It’s done. This is me. My wonderful body is growing a human soul. It is amazing!’

Nadia announced she was expecting her first child last month.

She described the news as ‘blessing’ and a ‘miracle’, after she was told there was a slim chance she could fall pregnant, as she’d just stopped taking her contraceptive pill but was still using protection when she conceived.

She told Closer: ‘I’ve gone from a hellish year to being blessed with a baby.

‘The odds weren’t in my favour, as for so long I thought I couldn’t have children – so this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s a miracle!’

Nadia – who has chosen to keep the identity of her child’s father a secret – added: ‘I had tried for a baby 10 years ago with a previous partner, with no success.

‘My doctor told me there was less than one per cent chance of conception. Everyone’s shocked, but I wouldn’t change a thing!’