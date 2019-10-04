The former Celebs Go Dating star fears she'll end up homeless

Nadia Essex is fearing that she and her unborn baby will be living in a walk-in wardrobe after a landlord turned her away ‘because she’s pregnant.’

The former Celebs Go Dating star claims that the landlord declined her after looking on her Instagram and seeing that she’s pregnant and speaks openly about mental health.

Nadia, 37, has been living with a friend who has converted her walk-in wardrobe into a bedroom for her.

But after discovering she was expecting, she decided to look for a place of her own.

Nadia told The Mirror, “I started looking around for a flat but didn’t think to mention that I’m pregnant on my application.

“It wasn’t a question they asked so I never thought it would matter.”

She added, “I, maybe naively, didn’t think it would be an issue.

“I didn’t think that in this day and age, someone who is pregnant or has a child can be seen as an undesirable candidate.

“If you can afford the rent, that’s all it should be.

“I didn’t think it would be an issue or something I’d even need to raise, because I’m still very early as well, I just turned 18 weeks so I’m not due until March 2020.

“I went to see somewhere, it was the perfect property, perfect size, perfect location, perfect price, everything was great and literally while I was there I said it was fabulous and put an offer in.”

She went on to explain how when she didn’t hear anything from the landlord the next day, she wondered what was wrong.

“The next day, I hadn’t heard anything and thought it was a bit strange,” she revealed.

“The day after they said they were waiting to hear back from the landlord but asked me to send my accountant’s details.

“I gave them that then they asked to see my tax return, I thought it was a bit weird because we hadn’t even gone through referencing, but I loved the place and I’ve got nothing to hide so I sent it over to prove my earnings.

“Again I didn’t hear anything back and thought it was odd.”

Nadia then says after putting up a post about mental health, she received a call from the agent who had spoken to the landlord.

“He then said: ‘Is it true that you are expecting?’ I asked, ‘Expecting what?’ and he said, ‘A baby.'”

“I told them yes but that I didn’t understand why it was relevant and he told me that the landlord had gone on my Instagram and that he wanted to decline my offer.

“They didn’t even go through referencing, I gave them my tax return and my accountant’s details but because he’d gone on my Instagram and seen that I’m pregnant and talked about my metal health, he thinks that I’m not a desirable candidate.”

We hope you find somewhere soon, Nadia.