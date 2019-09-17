Single Nadia Essex announces she’s pregnant with ‘miracle’ baby

The former Celebs Go Dating star was told she had a 1% chance of falling pregnant

Nadia Essex has announced she’s pregnant with her first child – and described it as a ‘miracle’.

The former Celebs Go Dating star had tried to have a baby 10 years ago with a previous partner with no success, so thought she was unable to have kids.

Speaking to Closer, the 37-year-old said, ‘I’ve gone from a hellish year to being blessed with a baby.

‘The odds weren’t in my favour, as for so long I thought I couldn’t have children – so this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s a miracle!’

Nadia, who is 14 weeks pregnant, explained she had only just stopped taking her contraceptive pill when she conceived – but she did use contraception with her sexual partner, so was surprised.

She added, ‘My doctor told me there was less than one per cent chance of conception. Everyone’s shocked, but I wouldn’t change a thing!

‘I had tried for a baby 10 years ago with a previous partner, with no success.’

While she’s over the moon about her news, Nadia also confessed she’s ‘never been so scared’ and asked her Instagram followers for advice.

Taking to Instagram, she said, ‘Yes darlings, I am with child. I don’t have a clue what I am doing so going to need ALL your help and advice!!!! So happy and thankful for this blessing & new chapter.’

Nadia has decided to keep the identity of her child’s father a secret, but said she’s no longer with him.

However, she did say the man lives in America and wants to co-parent with her, and she’s hoping to get rid of the ‘stigma against single mums’.

Nadia added that she’s not going to stop dating during her pregnancy, as she wants to find love again.