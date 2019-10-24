Nadia Essex has revealed the gender of her unborn baby, after only finding out herself in front of her close family and friends.

The dating expert, 37, held her gender reveal at Babbo in London’s Mayfair and was joined by reality TV stars Chloe and Lauryn Goodman for the party.

To keep up the suspense, Nadia had the venue decorated with beautiful blue and pink flowers and balloons in the same colours.

After a game of baby bingo, Nadia was finally told what she is having – and she was definitely surprised!

Watch the moment Nadia found out she’s having a little boy below:

Nadia made her shock pregnancy announcement in September, telling Closer, ‘I’ve gone from a hellish year to being blessed with a baby. The odds weren’t in my favour, as for so long I thought I couldn’t have children – so this is the best thing that’s ever happeend to me. It’s a miracle!’

The former Celebs Go Dating star also confirmed she is no longer in a realtionship with the baby’s father, adding, ‘ had tried for a baby ten years ago with a previous partner, with no success. I’d recently stopped taking the contraceptive pill, but I was using protection. My doctor told me there was less than one per cent chance of conception. Everyone’s shocked, but I wouldn’t change a thing!’

Congratulations, Nadia!