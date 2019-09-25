'Anyone want to be bad with me?!!'

Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha left her Instagram followers seriously amused yesterday when she shared a very honest post, admitting to being a ‘bad wife and mother’.

Posting a cheeky looking selfie, the mum-of-two, 54, explained that her daughters and husband Mark had returned home at a time that she was feeling especially reluctant to be involved in family life.

‘Bad mother and wife alert !! Mark and the kids are back and downstairs calling for me ! I’m pretending I’m not here !! Can’t be ar**d to cook , can’t be ar**d to nag , can’t be ar**d to be nice , and ask about anyone’s day!’ she wrote.

Continuing her funny admission, the former EastEnders star added: ‘Pray for me that they don’t find me !!! Anyone want to be bad with me ?!! Do you ever HIDE FROM YOUR KIDS !! Come on let’s all hide !!!’

Quickly, the comment section beneath the post filled up with messages from mums relating to the issue.

‘😂That’s so funny I know the feeling when everyone’s calling mum…. x😂,’ one penned, while a second chipped in: ‘Yep i feel your pain 😂 i feel like that today… as I’m stood ironing uniform, running baths, washing dishes! 😬Then I’m gonna run a bath & lock myself in the bathroom! 😂’

‘You’re so naughty 😁 but what a great idea 💕 x’ a third added.

The mischievous confession comes days after Nadia shared an utterly adorable photo of her family, posing beside hubby Mark and their two teenage daughters, 16-year-old Maddy and 12-year-old Kiki.

The foursome recently jetted off on a sunsoaked getaway to Greece to enjoy some quality family time.

Beside the sweet selfie from the holiday, Nadia wished her dad, Nadim Sawalha, a happy birthday, writing: ‘We are having a lovely time but just not the same without you and Mum.

‘Will cook you a huge Greek mezze when we get back to celebrate your birthday! Top dad , top grandad we love you so much !!!!! Big big kisses!!’