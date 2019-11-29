Nadine Coyle is said to be "sitting on four solo tracks" according to Matt Evers who has directed her new music video and he reveals the Girls Aloud star is maintaining her pop sound.

Matt Evers is currently counting down to the new series of the skating show but when he’s not training, he’s been getting creative with Nadine Coyle pre-jungle.

Speaking to us at the launch of Festive Friends Fest, Matt revealed, ‘My friend Aaron [Renfree] from SClub Juniors, he and I have a production company and he is the genius behind – we just did Nadine Coyle’s video for her new music video. I directed that and he choreographed all that.’

Nadine, who last released single Fool For Love back in May, is currently going down a storm in the Jungle, having won yesterdays trial she has made campmates very happy.

Taking part in this years’ I’m A Celebrity is a great platform for all the celebrities involved and no doubt Nadine is set to grow her fanbase regardless of however long she spends Down Under.

Could she be set to release more music once the ITV reality show is over?

Matt revealed, ‘I know that she’s sitting on about three or four of her own music like the video I choreographed, the new track, is really good.’

When asked what style of music fans can expect, Matt replied, ‘Pop.’

Aaron, who has worked with Little Mix and The Saturdays, added, ‘It’s exactly what you’d imagine from Nadine. Nadine was the voice of Girls Aloud.’

And if she’s wondering who has been voting for her to face her fears, Matt tells us, ‘I love her in the jungle. I’ve been voting for her to do every single trial!’

He continued, ‘I love her to death, I was recently in Massachusetts, a mutual friend of ours got married and I spent four days with her.’

When we asked Matt to spill the beans on whether there was any talk of a Girls Aloud reunion, following the news earlier this week of the Pussycat Dolls reforming, he told us, ‘I think it’s amazing [the Pussycat Dolls reuniting] but I think with Girls Aloud, their schedules are just so different I really don’t know. She’s not said anything about it, but it would be great though [if it did happen]. It really would.’

Reunion or not, new music…watch this space…