Nadine Coyle ‘splits’ from boyfriend Jason Bell after 11 years together

Sad news for the former Girls Aloud member...

Nadine Coyle, 34, has reportedly ended her 11-year relationship with former American footballer Jason Bell, 41, after the couple realised their lives were becoming increasingly separate, according to the Sun.

The ex Girls Aloud member was engaged to Jason between 2010 and 2011 before briefly separating. However, the pair later reunited in 2013, and Jason proposed in 2014 just before Nadine gave birth to their daughter Anaiya.

A source told the publication: ‘Although Nadine and Jason were never married, they lived as a close family unit and remain good friends as they co-parent their young daughter.

‘They still care for one another, but are no longer in a romantic relationship.’

Nadine currently lives back home in Northern Ireland, where she has been for three years to raise Anaiya, now five, with her family close by.

Jason retired from professional sports in 2008 and has since been an NFL pundit for the BBC’s coverage out in Los Angeles.

Nadine has previously opened up about how parenthood was putting a strain on her relationship.

‘A baby adds more stress to a relationship,’ she told the Sun in 2018. ‘You’re up all night and it really is a test. Everything changes. You can’t just go for lunch or dinner or a drink. That goes out the window, and you’re dealing with the serious stuff.’

In the same interview, the star admitted that despite being with Jason since her early twenties, she still felt too young tie the knot, saying: ‘I still feel too young to get married.

‘I would feel like I was dressing up for a video or something. It’s definitely more my style to just do it quietly.’

Wishing you all the best, Nadine!