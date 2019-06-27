The supermodel sometimes eats NOTHING

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has revealed she can go days at a time without eating any food while opening up about her diet.

The stunning it-girl, 49, opened up about her strict eating habits, insiting she ‘doesn’t starve herself’.

When asked if it is true if she sometimes has days where she doesn’t eat any food, the bombshell told Dan Wooton on ITV’s Lorraine: ‘It can be more than one day.

‘I eat when I feel like it. I don’t starve myself. If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it, and just do water or juice.’

Explaining the reason behind her periods of fasting, Naomi, who recently enjoyed a short lived romance with One Direction star Liam Payne, claimed the hot weather can put her off chowing down on food, meaning she opts for liquid meals instead.

‘In the heat sometimes I don’t, I just want to do juice, it’s too hot.’

Continuing the super honest chat, the cat walk queen went on to praise the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa.

She said: ‘Ecstatic. I think Prince Harry and the Duchess Meghan Markle are doing… they’re re-writing history. They have no idea what they’re going to do for the African continent.’

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, will be visiting South Africa later this year and are thought to be taking baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor along with them, though exact details of the tour still remain a secret.

Naomi continued to predict that the newborn will thoroughly enjoy the international trip.

‘They’re going to love it, they’re going to find such peace there, little Archie’s going to love it.’

Continuing to air her opinions on the royals, she revealed that Nelson Mandella, who dubbed her his ‘honorary granddaughter’, was fond of Princess Diana.

‘’I loved their [Harry and William’s] mother, she was amazing, and she loved Africa. And grandad, President Mandela, loved Princess Diana very much.’