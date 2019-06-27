The supermodel appeared on Lorraine today

Naomi Campbell has praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for ‘re-writing history’.

The supermodel appeared on Lorraine today where she spoke fondly of the royal couple, who recently welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Naomi, 49, and host Lorraine Kelly discussed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s future tour to Africa, with the model saying they’re going to thoroughly enjoy their time there.

She said, ‘Ecstatic. I think Prince Harry and the Duchess Meghan Markle are doing… they’re re-writing history. They have no idea what they’re going to do for the African continent.

‘They’re going to love it, they’re going to find such peace there, little Archie’s going to love it.’

She added: ‘I loved their [Harry and William’s] mother, she was amazing, and she loved Africa. And grandad, President Mandela, loved Princess Diana very much.’

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, will be visiting South Africa later this year and are thought to be taking Archie along with them, though exact details of the tour still remain a secret.

Elsewhere in the interview, the model also spoke of ‘adorable’ Prince William and his 13th birthday, which saw supermodels surprising him at afternoon tea.

‘I do remember that,’ she said. ‘He was so sweet, he was blushing, he came home from school to find these women in his home. He was adorable.

‘Princess Diana was so gracious. I remember she opened the front door. All our drivers thought they were going to collapse. So hands on.’

While talking about turning 50 next year, the model shared: ‘I’m so embracing of it. I can’t wait… I feel good.’

However, she went on to admit: ‘It’s a bit odd I must say though when I’m doing a fashion show and I’m between my two friends’ daughters.”

Watch Lorraine, ITV, weekdays 8.30am – 9.25am