Good news for You fans as Netflix confirms another season

Good news for You fans!

Joe Goldberg is coming back!

Just weeks after the second ground-breaking season of Netflix success You hit our screens, the streaming service has confirmed that a third instalment will be on its way.

Taking to Instagram to confirm the news, the show shared a video reading ‘You S3 New Year New You’.

Alongside the teaser, they wrote, ‘See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming’.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

The stealth caption is clearly to referring to Joe’s (or Will’s) new neighbour is shown in the very last episode of the second series, which was released on Netflix on Boxing Day, just in time for a post-Christmas binge session.

And while we were all hooked as soon as we sat down to tune in with those leftover mince pies, as usual with this psychological masterpiece, we were left wanting more.

You has followed the slightly hinged albeit pretty endearing stalker Joe Goldberg (played by Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley), from his voyeuristic antics with his now-buried ex-girlfriend in New York, all the way to his journey to impending fatherhood in the suburbs of LA.

Season two explored the background of everyone’s favourite serial killer, giving an insight into what made him into who he is today.

It also delved into his relationship with another innocent-looking creative city girl, who this time turned out to be not so innocent at all…

Joe’s progression from overbearing boyfriend on the East Coast to breezy and caring other half on West Coast tugged at all of our heartstrings, leading us all to root for the new Will Bettelheim as he attempted to carve a new murder-free future for himself.

Granted, it didn’t go quite his way…but still, with a baby on the way and a new shack in the sunny suburbs he’s not doing too badly.

We just wonder what effect this new neighbour will have on his newfound sense of goodness. Unfortunately we’ll have to wait until January 2021 to find out!

In the meantime, keep your curtains closed guys…