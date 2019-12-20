Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a bit of Mariah, but this year our favourite diva is really spoiling us.

A few hours ago, Mariah Carey dropped a brand new music video for her iconic hit single, All I Want For Christmas Is You. And we can’t get enough of it.

Unbelievably, before this year the 25-year-old song had never hit the number one spot, despite selling millions of copies worldwide and netting Mariah more than £375,000 a year! But our favourite festive track finally got the justice it deserved when it reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 this month with more than 25 million streams.

Mariah debuted the new video in a YouTube livestream, following a live Q&A with fans in which she described the new video as a modern classic. ‘It’s kind of the opposite of the original video,’ the songstress explained. ‘This is more of a production.’

The fun-filled video for All I Want For Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition) features a curious child peering at Mariah in a shop window display, before being sucked ‘through the keyhole’ into a winter wonderland. Think ice skating Santas, dancers with giant candy canes and Mariah doing what Mariah does best – in a Santa-style catsuit and sky high platform boots, obviously.

Last month, the star released a teaser video that gave us a sneaky peek behind the scenes of the original AIWFCIY video, which famously used grainy home video-style footage.

The new video received more than 50,000 likes on YouTube in the first few hours, and almost 500,000 on Instagram, where the singer posted a teaser clip.

‘Iconic!!!!’ one fan wrote. ‘Living legend,’ another added.

‘Mariah you add a special touch to Christmas,’ said a third. ‘OMG YES!! Everything right now! Merry Christmas, Queen of Christmas!’ a fourth fan gushed.

‘Queen Mariah finished another decade having the last laugh,’ a YouTube viewer proclaimed.

Earlier this week, Mariah talked about how her ‘emotional connection to Christmas’ had inspired the song. ‘It was just about the hopefulness of the holiday season and just feeling, like, in the spirit, and the need for me to express myself and make a song that made me feel happy at the holidays,’ she said on Amazon Music.

All hail the Queen of Christmas.