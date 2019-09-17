Brand new never before seen pictures of Meghan Markle released

Meghan Markle ended her maternity leave last week when she attended the launch of her new fashion collection. And now brand new pictures of the duchess have been released.

The Duchess of Sussex launched the capsule collection in collaboration with charity Smart Works.

The 38-year-old ended her maternity leave last week to come out into the public and attend the launch of the work-wear collection that she designed in collaboration with her patronage Smart Works, a charity that helps disadvantaged women get into the work place.

And in celebration of the Smart Set line launching, which includes a Marks & Spencer shift dress, a Jigsaw suit, a Misha Nonoo shirt and a John Lewis tote bag, a series of new photos have been realeased.

Photographer Jenny Zarins, who took pictures of Meghan behind-the-scenes with a group of women modelling the collection, took to her Instagram to share a sweet collage.

Sharing the black and white collage, Jenny wrote: ‘Few behind the scenes from The Smart Set shoot.

‘So many laughs & great energy on this day ✨

‘So happy & honoured to have been part of this brilliant project .✨

‘@smartworkscharity @sussexroyal @insidejigsaw @johnlewisandpartners @marksandspencer @mishanonoo . #thesmartset’.

The collection has been swept up by consumers across the country, with the John Lewis bag selling out before the official launch.

Employment agency reed.co.uk told HELLO! magazine that the collection’s ‘timeless interview classics’ will ‘not only help you get the job, but empower other women too.’

‘Whilst ultimately your skills, tenacity and personality will land you the role, there’s no denying that having a well-thought-out wardrobe will alleviate some of those pre-interview nerves,’ said Communications executive Laura Holden.

‘Selecting the perfect interview outfit can be tricky. Whatever your style, your outfit choice should fill you with the confidence you need to succeed at an interview.’