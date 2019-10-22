Nicki Minaj marries rapper Kenneth Petty after less than a year of dating

Nicki Minaj is married!

The rapper took to her social media to confirm that she had tied the knot with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

Taking to her Instagram page, the The Other Woman actress shared a sweet video with her 106 million followers, announcing that she had married her rapper partner after less than a year together.

The video shows a cup with ‘Mrs’ painted on it, followed by a white cap with the word ‘Bride’ sewn onto it, both sitting on a sparkly counter.

The camera then pans to a matching mug and cap with the words ‘Mr’ and ‘Groom’ on them.

Nicki, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, captioned the post, ‘👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19’, confirming that she had changed her surname and also revealing that the pair tied the knot just yesterday.

The post gained a massive response, with the video receiving nearly two million views in just a few hours.

It was also met with nearly 26,000 comments from fans, friends and followers, most of whom left sweet and excitable message of congratulations for the new married couple.

And of course, the Grammy-nominated musician known as the Queen of Rap, who has collaborated with industry leading names like Kanye West, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Drake and Chris Brown, to name a few, received a stream of comments from high-profile figures.

‘So happy for you Mrs.Bride,’ wrote Model Winnie Harlow, ‘you deserve all the happiness in the world 💞👰🏾👑’.

‘Congratulations to you both on your beautiful Union ♥️♥️🎉🎉,’ added catwalk legend Naomi Campbell.

Think Like a Man actress La La Anthony and singer Christina Aguilera also commented, writing, ‘Congrats Nick‼️‼️u did it 🙏🏽🏆❤️’ and ‘Congrats queen! 😍❤️’.

Fans left gushing messages for the new bride, with comments including, ‘Omg congrats May God continue to bless you and Kenny . From best friends to being married is a blessing . U deserve this type of love and happiness . ❤️’, ‘It’s what you deserve honestly, so happy for you. ❤️’ and ‘OMG!!!! CONGARTS 😫😫😫😫 IM crying real tears 😭😭😩🥰💕🦄👰🏾🤵🏾’.

Big congratulations to the new Mr and Mrs Petty!