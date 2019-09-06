Nicki Minaj SHOCKS fans as she says she’s ‘retiring’ to start a family

We’ll miss you Nicki!

Nicki Minaj has surprised fans with news that she’s retiring so she can start a family with fiancé Kenneth Petty.

On Thursday (September 5), the 36-year-old singer, real name Onika Tanya Maraj, sent Twitter into meltdown as she announced the news to her 20.6m followers.

The Starships hitmaker wrote: ‘I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.’

The post garnered over 430k likes and 105k retweets in less than 24hours, and needless to say, many fans were devastated upon hearing the news.

‘So the music industry is over,’ one Twitter user commented, while another added: ‘How cute of you to assume that we’d allow that’.

A third wrote: ‘We decline your request to retire lol.’

Several were in disbelief, assuming that this announcement meant she was either dropping a new album or no longer going by her stage name ‘Nicki Minaj’.

‘So album dropping at midnight?’ asked one fan, while another agreed: ‘It’s either the Album dropping or she pregnant & gonna take time off.’

A third speculated: ‘Ooooooh wait I get it, you’re retiring the Nicki Minaj persona so you can reintroduce the world to Onika UGH GENIUS.’

The news comes just weeks after Nicki revealed she was marrying 41-year-old Kenneth in ‘about 80 days’.

Nicki recently announced on her popular show Queen Radio that her and her beau had obtained a marriage licence, which is required to tie the knot in America.

According to Nicki’s Instagram, her and music executive Kenneth have been officially dating since December of last year.

Their relationship hasn’t been without its critics, however, as it recently emerged that Kenneth is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and previously went to prison for manslaughter.