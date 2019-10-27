The singer revealed it was a mutual decision between herself and the bank

Nicola Roberts has let her £1.25million Surrey mansion be repossessed by the bank in a mutual agreement so she can escape the memory of her stalker ex-boyfriend Carl Davies.

The 34-year-old former Girls Aloud singer had been trying to sell the property for years in order to escape her ex, who sent her 3,000 emails and threatened to burn and stab her. She even drastically reduced the price to £825,000 in the hope of a quick sale.

On Saturday she admitted it was ‘her own decision’ to turn to the bank for help in order to be able to move on with her life and relocate to London.

‘It was my decision to go to the bank and ask if they would take the house in exchange for clearing the mortgage,’ she told The Sun.

‘I had been trying to sell the house for years and was so unhappy there that I decided to take the hit financially in order to move on and find a new property away from the bad memories. I’m really happy in my new home now.’

Nicola was able to secure her belongings from the home – which was first listed in February 2017 – before it was put back on the market, due to the mutual bank agreement.

Nicola’s ex Carl, who she dated over ten years ago, was given a suspended 15-month prison sentence by Guildford Crown Court, Surrey in 2017.

At the time she was also granted a lifetime restraining order from the former soldier, who was also banned from looking at her social media posts.

Nicola said in a victim impact statement at the time: ‘The messages he sent reminded me of all the terrible things that happened when we were together. It was like walking on eggshells and the constant messaging was bringing all those feelings back.

‘This is a relationship which ended ten years ago. I should be able to move on from an unhealthy relationship if I want to and that has not been able to happen for me.

‘You are too scared to take the dogs out for a walk because, when someone plants vicious seeds, you just imagine every possible outcome.’