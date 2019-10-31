Nicole Scherzinger has opened up on a devastating loss.

The former Pussycat Dolls member took to her Instagram page to reveal that her beloved cousin John Frederick III was killed in a hit and run just a few days ago.

Sharing a snap of her late cousin with her four million followers, the singer wrote, ‘It’s like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake from…It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say goodbye to my beautiful cousin, John Boy. This past Saturday October the 26th at 3am, his life was taken by a hit and run in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

‘Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die.

‘My sweet cousin, I love you so much,’ she continued. ‘This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever.’

She then appealed for information surrounding the hit and run incident, writing, ‘My family and I are pleading for any information which could help support the investigation into the tragic death of this incredible man. I ask that whoever did this, has the dignity and strength to come forward. Our God is a loving and forgiving God, but I pray for justice for John Boy and closure for my family. #JusticeForJohnBoy.’

The X Factor judge uploaded a second photo with a Crime Stoppers appeal poster, which displays the time and date of the incident and urges anyone to come forward who might have seen anything and may have any information on the incident.

The poster also describes the type of car that hit John, writing ‘unknown suspect struck the victim and fled the scene,’ before adding, ‘the vehicle should have right front end damage.’

Fans and friends flooded the post with message of condolence, sending love to the star and her family.