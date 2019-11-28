We're still rooting for them!

Nicole Scherzinger has dismissed her relationship with Thom Evans as a ‘fling’ after he danced with another woman.

After announcing that the Pussycat Dolls are reuniting, she said on The Dan Wootton interview podcast, “Thom is lovely but what’s going on is that I am very busy.

“It’s been a very transitional transformation year for me and I am really focusing on distracting myself with my destiny.

“Truth be told, I really willed and prayed for this [reunion]. It took a lot of work.

“The timing was right. It took a lot of focus.”

The pair have reportedly been getting close since Thom has been appearing on X Factor: Celebrity with his band, Try Star – though they were booted out of the competition last week.

A source revealed, “It’s really early days but they have spent a lot of time together this week.

“On two separate evenings they hung out and have been getting on well.

“Nicole thinks Thom is gorgeous and a real gentleman, he obviously can’t believe his luck.”

They were also thought to have discussed spending Christmas together.

However, earlier this week, Thom was filmed dancing with a mystery brunette.

And her friends have even apparently warned her off of the rugby lad.

A source told New! magazine, “Her friends have watched her suffer repeated heartbreak so they feel protective of her and want to help her avoid making the same mistakes by dating someone who might not be right for her.

“They have warned Nicole about getting involved with Thom and suggested she cool off the romance before it gets serious, fearing she will just be left heartbroken again by yet another toyboy who probably can’t give her the commitment she’s craving.”

At least you’ve got the PCD reunion to focus on, Nic!