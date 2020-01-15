Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans just set Instagram on FIRE with a snap showcasing their seriously sculpted abs.

The new couple – who embarked on a romance after meeting on The X Factor: Celebrity – have been branded “body and couple goals” as they put each other to work in the gym.

Nicole, 41, posted the snap on Instagram and captioned it, “The only bad workout is the one you don’t do. New decade, new week, new mindset, endless possibilities!”

And the Pussycat Dolls star’s body left fans feeling inspired to get in the gym, with one saying, “Jesus!!! Now THAT is motivation.”

Another said, “Abs, abs everywhere.” A third simply asked, “How are you real?”

The pair went public with their romance at the Golden Globes earlier this month and have been sharing smitten updates ever since.

Their PDA’s come just weeks after it emerged that Thom pursued Nicole for SIX YEARS before they finally got together.

According to The Sun, the pair first met at a swanky event – the Global Gift Gala – in 2014 when Nicole was going through a rough patch with her then-boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

Despite being rejected by Nicole – who was keen to work things out with Lewis – Thom didn’t give up and knew appearing on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 would give him a chance to get to know the singer better.

While Thom, 34, and fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Levi Davis didn’t win the show – with Megan McKenna scooping the prize – Thom won the girl he’d been after for years.

An insider revealed, “Thom knew he’d have a lot of fun on the show and not just because of the singing.

“He’s been after Nicole for some time and was confident that spending so much time in her company would give him the opportunity to woo her.

“In the end, she couldn’t resist Thom’s charms, despite the fact that she was meant to be judging him.”