Hot couple alert!

After months of speculation, Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans appear to have finally confirmed their romance – in a BIG way.

The gorgeous pair stepped out together at the Golden Globes for their first red carpet appearance, posing up a storm and looking every inch the couple.

For the event in Los Angeles, Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole, 41, stunned in a pale pink gown while rugby star Thom, 34, looked handsome in a black tux.

Both shared a snap from the event on Instagram and fans were quick to react to the news. While most simply posted the flame emoji – because, obviously – one wrote, ‘Red carpet official!!!! Looking amazing guys!’

Nicole and Thom met last year when his band Try Star took part in The X Factor: Celebrity, on which she was a judge.

But – despite continuous rumours of a romance between them – Nicole was quick to deny they were a couple when asked.

She said, ‘Thom is lovely but what’s going on is that I’m very busy. It’s been a very transitional transformation year for me and I am really focusing on distracting myself with my destiny.’

Thom also denied anything was going on between them. In a separate interview, he said, ‘She’s stunning. And has [romance] crossed my mind? Yes. But we don’t have much time.’

It looks like they’ve finally found space in their diaries for each other…