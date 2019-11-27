The Pussycat Dolls singer and rugby lad have been dating after meeting on the ITV show

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans have been getting tongues wagging with rumours they’re dating, having met on X Factor Celebrity.

But now, after reports that the rugby star had been caught dancing with a mystery woman behind the Pussycat Dolls star’s back, Nicole’s friends have started to voice their concerns.

They’ve started to warn her off him, due to worries he’ll break her heart.

A source told New magazine: “Her friends have watched her suffer repeated heartbreak so they feel protective of her and want to help her avoid making the same mistakes by dating someone who might not be right for her.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

“They have warned Nicole about getting involved with Thom and suggested she cool off the romance before it gets serious, fearing she will just be left heartbroken again by yet another toyboy who probably can’t give her the commitment she’s craving.”

The insider went on to add that while Nicole is keen to settle down and have children, Thom doesn’t seem to be ready for kids yet.

They said: “Thom’s a great guy but Nicole’s friends worry he won’t give her the future she is desperate for.

“Nicole has been talking about spending Christmas with Thom and inviting him to spend New Year with her in Hawaii.

MORE: Thom Evans calls Nicole Scherzinger ‘stunning’ as he admits he’s thought about relationship

“Nicole is open to at least spending more time with him before turning her back on what could possibly be a happy ending for her.”

Nicole split from tennis champ Grigor Dimitrov earlier this year and dated Lewis Hamilton prior to him.

Meanwhile, Thom has a very colourful past love life, having dated Kelly Brook, Made in Chelsea star Caggie Dunlop and 90210 actress Jessica Lowndes, among many other women.

At the weekend, Thom was spotted getting very cosy with a woman who wasn’t Nicole, just a day after going on a romantic date together.

An onlooker told The Sun: “Thom didn’t seem to care who saw him. He was transfixed by this stranger and they flirted openly without a care in the world.”