Olivia Attwood engaged to boyfriend Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has announced her engagement.

The former Love Island star took to her social media to announce the exciting news that she will be tying the knot with boyfriend Bradley Dack.

Uploading a series of sweet photos to her Instagram page that show the pair embracing and showing off the TV star’s new engagement ring, Olivia revealed to her nearly two million followers that her footballer boyfriend had popped the question, writing, ‘He must be crazy… 🙊 Here’s to forever . I love you BD 💎.

The adorable photos show the two with beaming smiles on their faces and posing in front of the famous Burj-Al-Arab hotel in Dubai, as the Blackburn Rovers player got down on one knee while the pair were on holiday in the United Arab Emirates destination.

Bradley also shared the exciting news with his nearly 68,000 followers, uploading the same photo with the caption, ‘Soooo this happened last night.. one of the happiest days of my life 💙💙💙’.

Fans and friends rushed to congratulate the pair, taking to both Instagram posts to share messages of congratulations.

Of course a host of famous faces took to the comments sections to share their well-wishes, with I’m A Celebrity’s Scarlett Moffatt and Ferne McCann, who also appeared on The Only Way Is Essex with Olivia, writing, ‘Yeyyyyy congratulations lovely ❤️❤️’ and ‘Wow yay congratulations darlings 💗💙 💍💍💍’.

Another fellow TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou, added, ‘Omg 💗💗💗’ and ‘Congratulations beautiful couple 💗💗❤️❤️’.

While Olivia’s Love Island successors Dani Dyer and Ellie Brown wrote, ‘Congratulations!!! 💖💖💖’ and ‘Omggggg 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats you beaut 💕💕💕’.

The pair first dated back in 2015, but later broke up when Olivia appeared on ITV2 matchmaking show Love Island two years later.

There she met co-star Chris Hughes who she embarked on a relationship with.

However, the couple later broke up seven months after getting together.

The TV star then went on to appear on the 2018 series of Celebs Go Dating, before rekindling her romance with now-fiancé Bradley late last year.

Speaking of the relationship, Olivia told new! magazine, “We row about little things, like house-related things. I’m very OCD and he’s very messy.

“I’ve also got a long way to go with trust. That’s my own issue more than his. I don’t think you should trust any man 100 per cent.

Admitting that the first time around the pair had a “childish relationship”, the former TOWIE star said that they have “now we’ve realised what we want”.

“We take the relationship more seriously than before. We’ve eased into living together, it feels quite normal now and he’s an easy person to live with.”

Big congrats to Olivia and Bradley!