Love Island star Olivia Attwood never fails to make us laugh. And her engagement to partner, Bradley Dack, was no different.

The tall, blonde beauty shared a behind-the-scenes video of the moment Brad got down on one knee in Dubai last month and fans can’t get over her hilarious reaction.

“Are you serious,” she asks him as she breaks down in tears. “Brad, is this a joke? Why? Are you sure?”

TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong said that part of the video was her “favourite part,” while fellow Love Island star, Amber Davies, commented, “‘Why? Are you sure?’ is exactly what I’d expect you to say after Brad getting on one knee hahaha I love this vid and I love you both so much. Roll on the wedding.”

Others praised Liv for her “genuine” and “cute” reaction. “Your surprised reaction is so sweet. What a lovely genuine moment,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen I’m so emotional.”

Laughter aside and the romance wasn’t missed as Brad says, “I love you so much,” “I love you more than the entire world” before asking Liv to marry him.

Having shared the video with her 1.8 million followers, Liv said she cut it down to keep some bits “private” and prevent the world seeing her “ugly crying”.

Confessing she’s “still not over it,” Liv wrote, “One month since this magical moment (still not over it) I never dreamed I would find a love like this. How content I feel in life right now is actually such an alien feeling, but I never want it to end. All thanks to you @bradleydack1.”

Making light of her reaction, she added, “Please note my absolute disbelief at the fact someone wants to be stuck with me for life haha.. He cried himself to sleep later when he realised what he done.. lol (I cut it down to keep some parts private and also there is only so much ugly crying you need to see) love you all.”

After splitting from her Love Island beau, Chris Hughes – who is now dating Little Mix star Jesy Nelson – Liv went on to find love again with ex-boyfriend Brad.

Roll on the wedding!