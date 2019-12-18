She was with Chris Hughes for seven months after finding love on the show, but Olivia Attwood has revealed it wasn't love she was looking for on Love Island.

The reality TV star – who has since appeared on TOWIE and Celebs Go Dating – has been the first to admit on Instagram that she went into the villa to get famous.

Replying to a fan who suggested she went on the show for fame, Olivia candidly replied, “No s**t sherlock”.

The revelation comes just days after her name was thrown into the mix to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island’s spin-off show, After Sun, following the news that Caroline was stepping down from series 6.

An insider told Mail Online, “Olivia starred on Love Island in 2017 – she knows exactly what the Islanders will be going through.

“Olivia has really proven herself as a TV star. Since making a name for herself she’s worked on a number of shows including Crackin’ On, Celebs Go Dating and TOWIE, as well as appearing as a guest on I’m A Celebrity… Extra Camp and Aftersun.

“The team at ITV have a great working relationship with her and feel she’ll bring her experience as a former islander to the show, plus the fact they love she always speaks her mind.”

Despite the likes of Maya Jama, Rochelle Humes and Laura Whitmore also among favourites with the bookies, the source said ITV were keen to have Olivia – who recently got engaged to boyfriend Bradley Dack – sign up.

“Bosses have already scheduled meetings with Olivia to discuss the role but hope she’ll be the one to sign on the dotted line,” they added.

Caroline, 40, has presented the infamous show for five years now, but made the difficult decision to step back from her Winter Love Island hosting duties in South Africa following her arrest.

A police spokesperson told Metro.co.uk, “Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Monday, 23 December.”

While reports have suggested it was a domestic incident, Caroline said things were not as they seemed.

“While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, also spoke out about the “witch hunt” surrounding Caroline and begged people to give them space.

“I’m tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone’s life,” he said. “Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn’t deserve any of this.”