Mark Wright turns 33 today and showbiz bestie Olly Murs marked it with a cute message on Instagram.

Sharing a snap of them on a night out at Essex hot spot Sheesh, Olly, 35, thanked former TOWIE star Mark for being a true friend – hinting that he was there for him when others weren’t.

Olly wrote, ‘To my Essex neighbour @wrighty_ have a super birthday my friend! Coming over and seeing me this summer when I couldn’t get out the house, making the effort when others didn’t LOVED THAT!! Have a ledge day I’ll see ya soon.’

Last year The Voice judge Olly was left out of action for months after undergoing ‘serious knee surgery’, during which he took a break from work and social media.

Explaining on Instagram at the time, Olly said, ‘Hey guys!! Quick update from me! I’m putting on a brave face for the gram but this week I’ve been recovering from serious knee surgery, something I’ve needed for some time. I’m not quite sure how I’m going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months, it’s going to kill me but it’s what’s needed.

‘I’m also going to use this time as an opportunity to take myself off social media for a while – focus on my recovery and spend some time on myself, with friends and family.’

Olly’s fans on social media were quick to praise Mark for being there for him, with one writing, ‘How lovely. That’s what friendship is really all about.’

Another said, ‘You find out who your friends are in those situations Olly.’ And a third added, ‘You def find out who are your true friends when your at your worst.’

We love this bromance!