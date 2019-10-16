The singer debuted his new barnet at the Voice UK red carpet

Olly Murs has always been known for his quiff since his time on The X Factor in 2009.

But the Dance With Me singer debuted a completely different hairstyle at the Voice UK red carpet this week.

Not only was his trademark quiff gelled right down, Olly had dyed his hair bright, bleach blonde – seemingly taking inspiration from presenter Emma Willis.

Olly – who was also joined by fellow coaches Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Meghan Trainor – looked very happy to be showing off his brand new hair in selfies with fans.

He teamed his new barnet with a smart, black suit and white shirt with silver stud detailing on the collar.

Meanwhile, Sir Tom looked as suave as always in a silver blazer, grey trousers and black shirt.

Lover of hats, Will.i.am wore a green knitted number for the red carpet, as well as sunglasses (despite the rain) and a navy and mustard coat.

New coach Meghan ensured she brought the glitz and glamour with a shimmery silver top, complete with big, black feathers.

And it may be Olly’s new girlfriend Amelia Tank who’s encouraged him to have a change of image.

He started going out with the finance girl about three months ago, after noticing her on Instagram and sliding into her DMs.

Olly and Amelia are already now reportedly thinking about going on holiday together.

A source told The Sun: “Amelia’s Instagram feed caught his eye and they started swapping flirty messages.

“They met up at an Essex gym in July and the chemistry was instant. Olly thought Amelia was gorgeous, and she was very impressed by him too.

“They agreed to a date and since then the romance has been going well.

“They wanted to keep things quiet at first but three months down the line they are more relaxed about people knowing they are together.

“They went for a low-key date in a pub recently and were spotted getting quite cosy there.”