The singer said he's going to be out of action for the rest of the year

Olly Murs has revealed he’s recovering from ‘serious’ knee surgery.

The X Factor pop star uploaded three posts to his Instagram account today after undergoing the surgery.

The first shot shows him lying in a hospital bed with a leg brace on his left leg.

He also posted a gruesome picture of his bloody leg covered in bandages, while a third upload is a video of the singer standing on crutches.

Despite giving a thumbs up and flashing a big smile at the camera, Olly admitted to his 2.8 million followers that he was putting on a brave face.

The 35-year-old wrote: ‘Hey guys!! Quick update from me! I’m putting on a brave face for the gram 😩 but this week I’ve been recovering from serious knee surgery, something I’ve needed for sometime.

‘I’m not quite sure how I’m going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months 😩 its going to kill me but it’s what’s needed.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Olly said he’ll now be resting up and told his fans to enjoy the rest of their year while he recovers.

He continued: ‘I’m also going to use this time as an opportunity to take myself off social media for a while – focus on my recovery and spend some time on myself, with friends and family. ‪

‘Thanks for a super 2019! With the Voice Win and my Sell Out Arena Tour! Unreal moments!

His old Xtra Factor presenting partner Caroline Flack shared four hearts under the post, while Michelle Keegan wrote, ‘Get well soon Ol! Loadsa love.’