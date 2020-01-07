Exciting news!

While we’re unable to tune into our daily dose of Love Island to spot pro basketball player Ovie Soko, he’s set to hit our screens again for his latest TV venture.

The hunky sportsman, is set to compete in Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer along side a host of other famous faces.

Ovie will appear in one episode of the five part series, which will see celebs put their baking skills to the test under the watchful eyes of judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Other stars set to head into the tent alongside Ovie include former Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt, Countdown maths wiz, Carol Vorderman and Inbetweeners actor, James Buckley.

This Morning’s Alison Hammond, vlogger Joe Sugg, model Kelly Brook, Queer Eye’s Tan France, Journalist Louis Theroux, One Show host Alex Jones, musician James Blunt and Judge Rinder will also compete in the smash hit show, hosted by Noel Fielding and Sandy Togsvig.

Comedian Russell Howards, EastEnders actress Pasty Palmer, comedian Mo Gilligan, comedian Joel Dommett, Emmerdale’s Caroline Quentin, Loose Women panellist Jenny Eclair and actor Richard Dreyfuss will take on the challenge too.

Sarah Lazenby, head of formats and features at Channel 4 said, “The Great Celebrity Bake Off is a key ingredient in our Stand Up To Cancer recipe.

“We’ve seen the power of using comedy and entertainment to bring awareness and raise millions of pounds to fund pioneering cancer trials.

“We hope viewers will enjoy this year’s line-up of famous bakers.

“There’s never a dough moment as each bring something fresh and exciting to the tent.”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer 2020 will air on Channel 4 later this year.