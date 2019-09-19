Naughty naughty

Love Island lovebirds Ovie Soko and India Reynolds were given a strict warning on the set of ITV’s Supermarket Sweep from presenter Rylan Clark Neal.

As the pair joined their fellow villa stars Chris Taylor and Harley Brash, and Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk for the celebrity reboot of the classic game show, they were called out by Rylan for getting a little too close.

Ovie protectively stood behind India as cheeky chappy Rylan explained the rules of the game, it was obvious that the pair couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

‘Can I just say as well while I’m chatting to you guys Ovie and India you are getting very intimate in my supermarket,’ Rylan announced.

‘This is like a swimming pool we don’t have any heavy petting in here thank you. Keep your hands to yourself and fingers on the buzzer if you don’t mind.’

As an embarrassed looking India and Ovie began apologising in fits of laughter, the former X-Factor contestant turned telly favourite chipped in: ‘Clearly they’re still in the honeymoon period.’

Despite seeming totally loved up on screen, Ovie was recently forced to shut down rumours that India had cheated on him.

The 28-year-old basketball pro, who just became an ambassador for clothing giant, ASOS, told the Daily Mail: ‘Me and India are happy. I think that’s definitely the most important thing. We’re very happy.

‘Regardless of how many people [there are] in every one of our lives, there will be opinions. And everyone can have their own opinion. I think as a collective society, every last one of us can always do a better job of wording things in a nice way.

‘Because I think, regardless of the situation, I don’t think anyone ever really has to be demonised.’