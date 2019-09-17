Don't worry, the couple are said to still be totally loved up.

Earlier this week, Love Island mega star Ovie Soko launched his very own collection with online clothing giant, ASOS.

Following his popularity amongst viewers when he appeared in the 2019 Love Islannd villa, the pro basketball player has teamed up with the fashion site to release his own collection.

But weirdly, the 28-year-old London boy’s villa bae, India Reynold’s was nowhere to be seen at the launch.

It has been alleged that glamour model India was in fact banned from attending due to her contractual arrangement with rival clothing brand, Boohoo.

India recently revealed that she has become an ambassador for Boohoo, taking to Instagram to tell her fans: ‘So excited to announce I am now a @boohoo ambassador! There are lots of things in the pipeline so watch this space…’

A source told the Daily Mail that while the pair are still very loved up, their pair’s individual business venture’s meant that she couldn’t be there to cheer Ovie on at the launch.

This comes after Ovie was forced to deny rumours that India had cheated on him with footballer Kieran Gibbs.

Shutting down the speculation, the six foot seven athlete said: ‘’Me and India are happy. I think that’s definitely the most important thing. We’re very happy.

‘Regardless of how many people [there are] in every one of our lives, there will be opinions. And everyone can have their own opinion.’

‘I think as a collective society, every last one of us can always do a better job of wording things in a nice way.’

He continued: ‘I think as a whole and as a community, we can support those who we love and who we care about and that’s absolutely amazing. But I always think in every situation that should always be the bigger focus.

‘It’s always supporting the one you love, not necessarily who might or might not be wrong. That really shouldn’t take the lead.

‘The lead should always be the person you like and care about and just supporting them. I think positive energy is so important.’

We still think Ovie and India are total couple goals!