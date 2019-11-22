Fans can’t handle Ovie Soko’s insanely sexy snap as he prepares to return to basketball

🔥🔥🔥

Ovie Soko put his basketball career on hold when he spent the summer in the Love Island villa but now he’s getting back into the game.

It was announced earlier this week that the 28-year-old will now be a permanent part of London basketball team London Lions.

To celebrate the exciting news, Ovie took to Instagram to publish a shirtless picture of him and it didn’t take long for fans to lose their minds over his sizzling six-pack (or eight? We need to count again…).

Alongside the picture he wrote, ‘BASKETBALL IS BACK BABYYYYYY @londonlions @bblofficial’.

One fan was clearly lost for words, writing, ‘*Clears throat* wow’.

Another joked, ‘WAIT im literally pregnant’’.

A third added, ‘Ah ah this is dangerous oh😻😻😻😻😻’. Indeed Ovie!

Another said what we were all thinking, ‘not saying I’m in love with you but.. Actually, yes i am’. Ladies, time to form an orderly queue…

Speaking of his new challenge, Ovie said, ‘“I’m excited to be back home, and help contribute to basketball back home where my love for the sport started. To be able to play in front of friends and family and supporters in my hometown is huge for me and look forward to pushing the basketball culture in the right direction.”

The Love Island heartthrob has been busy since he left the villa, with guest appearances on This Morning and launching a clothing line with Asos.

While he seemed to have found love with India Reynolds in Majorca, the romance was short-lived as the two went their separate ways in October.

According to the Mail Online, the two had an amicable split due to their ‘conflicting schedules’.

They didn’t officially comment on the break up but India asked fans to be ‘kind’ after rumours started swirling around.

She wrote on Instagram stories at the time, ‘It’s free to be kind… Think before you type… Thank you x.’