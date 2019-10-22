Paddy McGuinness has lost his wedding ring AGAIN and in a bid to keep wife Christine happy, he's replaced it with a t-shirt of her.

The 46-year-old comedian, recently enjoyed a family break abroad – which was a first for him and his children Felicity, three, and twins Leo and Penelope, aged six.

But whilst the holiday was a milestone for them as a family, it also marked the time when Paddy McGuinness, who has been married to Christine for 12 years, lost his wedding band.

But it’s not the first time the ring has disappeared.

Christine made the revelation to her 271k Instagram followers, uploading a snap of the couple with the caption, “My wonderful husband @mcguinness.paddy lost his wedding ring.. again.. on our family holiday about 2 months ago!”

But with something so sentimental irreplaceable, the blonde beauty went on to explain how he showed his commitment to her.

She continued, “He still hasn’t replaced it but today he is forgiven because he’s wearing a T shirt with my picture on! #over12years #StillStrong #HeHasItTattoodAnyway! “

And fans were supportive of him not needing to wear one. One put, ‘Paddy doesn’t need to wear one cos everyone knows he is married to a gorgeous wife!’

While another admitted to being there when he lost his ring the first time round, and revealled, “I witnessed the first time…filming on the Liverpool docks!!!”

Friend Kieth Lemon added, “And how handsome he looks in that kilclothes.com t-shirt!” – a brand which is his own, with Paddy modelling the Space Girls design t-shirt.

To which Christine replied, “Ooh I didn’t know this was #KilClothes 😍 I do know it’s not actually me but the kiddies thought it was mummy so I just went with it!.”

Meanwhile another fan wanted him to replace the ring, and wrote, “Paddy should be in the dog house take your gorgeous wife to help you pick a new ring.”

Looks like Christine is happy with the substitute, lets hope it doesn’t shrink in the wash!