Chef Alex urged her followers to always check out anything unusual

Paul Hollywood’s estranged wife Alex Hollywood has bravely revealed her skin cancer diagnosis.

Chef and food writer Alex took to Instagram to share the news with her fans as she urged them to visit a doctor if they spot anything unusual on their skin.

Alex, who was wearing a small plaster on her nose in the video, said the diagnosis had been a wake up call.

The chef began, ‘Hi, I was in two minds about whether or not to do this video for Instagram, but then I want to tell you why I’ve got this plaster on the side of my nose and these marks on my cheek.

‘A couple of weeks ago, I went to go and see my GP and he diagnosed me with BCC, that’s Basal Cell Carcinoma, that is benign skin cancer to you and me, and yes, it did freak me out a little bit at first, but he sent me to go and see a specialist who dealt with it straight away, very quickly, very painlessly.’

In the caption, Alex added, ‘I wanted you lot to see this because I know that we’re all scared of the C’ word .. I’m lucky, this is no big deal but it’s a bit of a wake up call and payback for those years I spent poolside and mucking around in boats as a Scuba Instructor, in and out of the water with little or no sunscreen!

‘We all need to be more self aware, so with that in mind – I really hope you’ll all have a good look at yourselves tonight in the bathroom mirror – and if you’re not sure about something .. go see your GP!’

Her followers praised her for speaking out, and some said her post had prompted them to make an appointment.

One replied, ‘You’ve made me make an appointment, have been putting my head in the sand with a couple of blemishes on my face that I really should get looked at….thank you (am glad all ok with yours).’

In 2017, Alex and Paul announced they had split following 20 years of marriage.

According to recent reports, the Bake Off host will give his ex-wife £5 million and their £2.4 million home as their divorce is finalised in the coming weeks.

From our sister site, Woman