Meadow Walker’s heartbreaking tribute on dad Paul’s birthday

Meadow Walker has posted a heartbreaking tribute to her dad Paul.

The Fast and the Furious star’s daughter took to her Instagram page to share a sweet message about her father on what would have been his 46th birthday.

Posting a heart-warming black and white photo of her Hollywood dad embracing her when she was young child, the 20-year-old wrote ‘happy birthday to the loveliest soul I’ll ever know’.

With nearly two million followers, Meadow’s post quickly raked up nearly 6,000 comments and over 400,000 likes.

‘This is a great photo of you two Meadow ❤️,’ wrote one close acquaintance. ‘Of everything your Dad did, you were what he was most proud of and brought the most joy to his life. ❤️’.

‘Oh my gosh absolutely beautiful picture,’ wrote another Instagram user, ‘thank you sooo sooo much @meadowwalker for sharing this wonderful memories of you and your dad thanks.

‘Happy birthday angel Paul we will always will love and miss you sooo sooo much angel forever in our hearts I hope all those beautiful angels are singing you right now once again happy happy birthday PWW 🎂🍰🎁🎉🎊🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈’.

‘Awwe sweetheart @meadowwalker 😪,’ wrote another, ‘no one knows better than yourself just what an amazing person he was 🙏, he›s left an imprint on everyone›s heart and he will never be forgotten and he will always be loved’.

Others added: ‘Happy birthday to your awesome and amazing father 🎊’, ‘This is such an adorable photo. Gushing with love’ and ‘The loveliest indeed 💗 I sure love this photo of you two! Two of the sweetest souls this world will ever know… I love you both 💕’.

Paul passed away back in 2013, when his daughter Meadow was only 14-years-old.

The popular actor, who was best known for playing Brian O’Conner in car racing film series The Fast and the Furious alongside Vin Diesel, was tragically killed in a car accident after travelling as a passenger in a car with a close friend who crashed into a lamp post.