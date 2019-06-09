Aww young love!

Perrie Edwards has been enjoying a well-earned break in Ibiza with her hunky footballer beau, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – and judging by her latest holiday snap, the couple are more in love than ever.

The Little Mix singer, 25, drove fans wild with her latest sensual snap, which sees her lovingly wrap her arms around a shirtless Alex, also 25, as he nuzzles into her chest.

Showing off her freckles with the make-up free snap, Perrie simply captioned the image: ‘Sun kissed 💋.’

Her followers were quick to compliment the couple on such a beautiful image, with one commenting: ‘Stop it 😩 This is definitely the most beautiful picture EVER 😍♥️.’

Another gushed: ‘Perrie you’re a queen and your freckles are your crown🤤’

While a third took the opportunity to advise Perrie that Alex is her soulmate, writing: ‘I believe everyone is meant to meet someone who is there other half💗💗. Perrie and Alex were definitely made for each other they are both each other’s half ❤️❤️❤️❤️.’

Perrie appears to be in the sharing mood as she enjoys her sun-soaked getaway.

On Friday she shared some very raunchy photos, which saw Alex in a rather compromising position, posing with his head level with Perrie’s waist as she pushed him towards her and stuck her tongue out.

In her caption, the singer joked: ‘He never takes photo ops seriously… If you can’t beat em, join em!’

The holiday follows Perrie’s recent trip to Madrid, where she jetted off to support Alex as his team, Liverpool, competed in and won the Champions League Final.

Despite Alex being benched during Liverpool’s 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur, Perrie showed support, backing her man as she ran on the pitch to congratulate him as the match finished.

The couple then smiled for photos, posing with the trophy in matching Liverpool shirts whilst looking as loved up as ever.

We just love these two so much!