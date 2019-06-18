Get ready for all the feels.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain might well be the cutest celeb couple going.

See what we mean? It seems like only yesterday when Pez was singing Shout Out To My Ex with her Little Mix bandmates as a not-so-subtle dig to former fiance Zayn Malik.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Little Mix: The boyfriends behind the world’s biggest girl band

But flash forward a few years and our Geordie lass is all loved-up with her footie player boyfreind and we couldn’t be happier. So let’s take a look at where it all began…

Romance speculation

The pair are thought to have started dating back in November 2016, with Alex even going to watch his popstar girlfriend during her performance on The X Factor in December.

But Pez didn’t start following the Liverpool player on Instagram until January 2017 – and that’s when rumours really hotted up.

Instagram official

Before we knew it, Perrie had finally spilled the beans when she went social media official with her boyfriend and shared THIS sweet snap of the sportsman chilling at her house.

Rumoured break-up

Although the pair seemed like the perfect match – with Perrie being an international superstar and Alex one of the best footballers in the country – they were hit by split rumours when Alex’s girlfriend deleted the above photo of her new beau.

As the LM fandom shared heartbroken messages along the lines of ‘NOOOOO’, no explanation was ever given as to why Pez chose to remove the snap. Maybe Alex didn’t like the angle?

Romantic Paris trip

Luckily, we didn’t have to spend too long worrying that the hottest new couple were over already, as Alex and his girlfriend jetted off to the most romantic city in the world in February.

And the stars really did look smitten as they shared a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. Aww!

Pregnancy speculation

Fans went into meltdown just a few weeks later when Perrie posted THIS photo with her boyfriend before the Brit Awards.

With Pez placing her hand on her stomach and looking adoringly at Alex, many followers jumped to the conclusion the pair were expecting a baby! Although her rep soon shot the rumours down.

Alex’s big move

Little Mix fans were left concerned when it was confirmed in September that Alex would be moving miles away from Chelsea to join Liverpool FC.

And, whilst this decision caused much controversy throughout the world of footie, we were more concerned with what this meant for the lovebirds… Liverpool is REALLY far from London.

Luckily, Perrie revealed she didn’t think the long distance would change her and Alex’s relationship, and said at the time: ‘We’ll be fine. I’m just really happy for him and very proud.’

They celebrate Christmas together

As totally loved up sweethearts do, Alex and Pez of course began spending Christmas with one another, sharing an adorable festive photo to mark the occasion every year. We’re big fans of the tacky, conjoined jumper, obvs.

Supportive girlfriend

In 2019, Liverpool FC won the Champions League in a game against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid. Perrie was of course by her boyf’s side in Spain showing her support. They even managed to get some love-dovey pitchside photos with that HUGE trophy.

Going from strength to strength

Since then, the pair have basically just been continually melting our hearts with adorable date nights, sweet social media tributes and the CUTEST couples selfies. We’re definitely rooting for these two!

See their love story in pictures…