Perrie and Alex are such couple goals

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has gushed over boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a super honest interview, dubbing her relationship with the football star ‘perfect’.

The 25-year-old pop star was without her Little Mix band mates, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock as she posed for her first ever solo cover shoot.

Chatting alone in the heartfelt interview with Notion Magazine, Perrie gushed over her sportsman beau Alex, also 25.

Reflecting on the things her bae loves about her, Pez revealed: ‘I’m a little creep sometimes, I’m a little weirdo and he loves me for that, and that’s why I’m like, “Woohoo!” You know? I don’t have to put on a front and be this perfect girlfriend.’

Baring all on her love life to the publication,the Woman Like Me songstress continued to swoon: ‘He’s like, perfection. He’s not too much, he’s not too clingy, but he’s not too cool for school. He’s got a perfect balance, he’s super supportive of everything I do, which is so nice.’

Awww!

Hardcore Little Mix fans have no need to worry, either. Perrie confirmed she has no plans to leave the band and begin a solo career any time soon, saying: ‘As long as it’s still happening for all of us then we’ll stay together.’

Perrie was recently snapped supporting her man when Liverpool FC player Alex celebrated his team’s Champions League Final win against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Posing pitch side in Madrid beside Alex, Perrie looked undeniably proud of her victorious footie star boyfriend.

Looking majorly loved up, the couple posed in matching Liverpool shirts with the huge Champions League trophy firmly in grasp.

Sounds like all is well in the world of Perrie!