Summer outfit GOALS

Perrie Edwards took to Instagram yesterday evening to share a majorly summery snap, posing in a totally adorable ensemble to celebrate her 26th birthday.

In the pic, the Little Mix songstress can be seen sporting a sunshine yellow crotched two-piece, patterned with white daisies and complete with a matching sunhat.

Stunning with a glowing make-up look and perching bare foot on some picturesque outdoor decking, it looks as though the pop star spent her birthday looking as glam as usual.

Captioning the snap, Pez gave the impression she wasn’t too excited about getting older.

Thanking her fans for their birthday messages, she penned: ‘26. AS IF I’m 26! Gross. I felt so much love yesterday, thank you everyone for making me feel so special on my 26th burfdayyy 🎈.’

Her fellow Little Mix band mates made sure to write some super sweet comments beneath the upload, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock writing: ‘Beautiful! Happy birthday Queen! ❤️,’ and Jesy Nelson adding a line of love-heart eyed emojis.

Hordes of Pez’s loyal fans bombarded her with swooning comments too.

One gushed: ‘OKAY CAN I SAY THREE THINGS? 1 YOU ARE AMAZING GIRL 2 WHY YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL AND 3 A WISH FOR YOU HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND BE ALWAYS HAPPY AND STRONG I LOVE YOUUUU❤️❤️😍😍😍😍.’

And another reassured the blonde beauty that her age is nothing to worry about: ‘26 never looked so good until now 🔥🔥🔥🔥.’

A third piped up to shower Perrie with more praise, commenting: ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY PERRIE LOUISE EDWARDS!💕 I can’t belive you’re 26 now. Even though you’re 26 you’re still a baby for me. Thank you for always making me smile, you’re always be a little ray of sunshine☀️.’