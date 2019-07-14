#BoyfriendGoals

Perrie Edwards celebrated her 26th birthday earlier this week, and has finally revealed her special gift from boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Fans were left confused when the Liverpool footballer didn’t publicly wish the Little Mix singer ‘Happy Birthday’ on Wednesday – but now all is forgiven after she revealed he has sent her on a surprise lavish holiday with her family. Aww!

Sharing the news on Instagram on Saturday evening, Perrie posed in a tiny green bikini, showing off her incredible figure while claiming the trip, which appears to be to Ibiza, has made her gain weight.

She captioned the snap: ‘Put on some timber as my hunk of a boyfriend sent me off on a surprise birthday holiday with my fam. But that doesn’t matter when @ellieehemmingss knows my angles 😂 Anyone else eat everything in sight on holiday?! 😅☀️.’

Fans were beside themselves over Alex’s thoughtful surprise, with one commenting: ‘Alex is the sweetest!ieeeeeeeeeeh enjoy your time with family and friends! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ You look bomb as usual.’

Another added: ‘ALEX IS HUSBAND MATERIAL.’ While a third insisted: ‘OMG GET MARRIED ALREADY 😂’

Perrie and Alex have been together for almost three years, and it seems their relationship is only getting stronger.

Just recently, she gushed about their romance, telling Notion magazine: ‘I’m a little creep sometimes, I’m a little weirdo. And he loves me for that.

‘That’s why I’m like, “Woohoo!” You know? I don’t have to put on a front and be this perfect girlfriend.’

She added: ‘He’s like, perfection. He’s not too much, he’s not too clingy, but he’s not too cool for school. He’s got a perfect balance, he’s super supportive of everything I do, which is so nice.’